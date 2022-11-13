Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA opened at $224.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average of $201.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

