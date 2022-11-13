Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,700 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIVN. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $90.60.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

