Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.00. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

