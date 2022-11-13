Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,075 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 273.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Target Price Performance
Shares of TGT stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
