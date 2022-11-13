T. Rowe Price Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,422 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 304% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,591 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $133.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $218.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

