T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. T Stamp had a negative return on equity of 173.74% and a negative net margin of 144.49%.

T Stamp Trading Down 1.9 %

T Stamp stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T Stamp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T Stamp stock. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 399,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Arena Investors LP owned approximately 1.70% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Company Profile

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

