TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,341,000 after purchasing an additional 216,131 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 128,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $99.24 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.01.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,431 shares of company stock worth $3,071,993 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

