Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 468 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 57.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 254,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 92,438 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,628,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,084,000 after purchasing an additional 210,966 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

