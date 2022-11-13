Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 486 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after buying an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,538,000 after purchasing an additional 694,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,147 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.44%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.