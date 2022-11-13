Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 9.4% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of OLED opened at $110.61 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average of $111.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

