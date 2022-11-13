Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,467 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of UFP Industries worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,467,000 after buying an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after buying an additional 86,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 676,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,090,000 after buying an additional 77,183 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $80.05 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

