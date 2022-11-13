Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 369 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $148,793,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,906,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,944,000 after buying an additional 454,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,086,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,077,000 after buying an additional 352,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXR opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average is $179.68. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $149.78 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.11.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

