Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $84.98 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $78.64.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

