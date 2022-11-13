Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the second quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $848,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $74.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

