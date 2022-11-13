Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $100.79 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $82.94 and a twelve month high of $256.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

