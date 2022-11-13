Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.07 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of NCR worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NCR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,636,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,875,000 after purchasing an additional 58,418 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 18.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after buying an additional 1,176,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NCR by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,891,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,583,000 after buying an additional 373,486 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 28.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,596,000 after buying an additional 884,458 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,686,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $107,970,000 after buying an additional 228,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE NCR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

About NCR



NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

