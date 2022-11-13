Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 35.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

