Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.17 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 153.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 2.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $115.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $124.49.

Several research firms recently commented on CLH. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.