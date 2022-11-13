Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,546,000 after acquiring an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $95.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile



Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

