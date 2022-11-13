Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of GXO Logistics worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 128.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,248,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,955,000 after acquiring an additional 133,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

