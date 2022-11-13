Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 213.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 84,180 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 631,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

HR stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.