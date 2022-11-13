Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $2.89 Million in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in onsemi by 66.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.02.
ON stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59.
onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
