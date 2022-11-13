Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $2.89 Million in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 41.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in onsemi in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in onsemi by 66.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.02.

Insider Activity at onsemi

onsemi Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $76.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.