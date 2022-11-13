Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of MGIC Investment worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,346,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 144,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 47,079 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

