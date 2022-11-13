Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,540,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $233.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.60. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $244.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,741.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,273 shares of company stock worth $7,488,509. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.