Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE POR opened at $45.88 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.34%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

