Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,394 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of National Instruments worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 5,855.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $40.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

