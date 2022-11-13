Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,932 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

