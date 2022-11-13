Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 546 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average of $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

