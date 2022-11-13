Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

