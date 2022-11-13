Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 82.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,863.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $110.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

