Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYCB. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

