Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,042 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.4% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

LPX stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

