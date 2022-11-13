The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,833,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,186,000 after purchasing an additional 513,597 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

