The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.43.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.7 %

CG opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 85.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 436,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,354,000 after purchasing an additional 42,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

