The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €34.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.00) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($53.00) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday.

United Internet Stock Up 2.9 %

ETR UTDI opened at €20.08 ($20.08) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. United Internet has a 52 week low of €18.20 ($18.20) and a 52 week high of €36.15 ($36.15).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

