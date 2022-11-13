The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target to $2.75

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KIND. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 4.18.

Shares of KIND stock opened at 2.64 on Wednesday. Nextdoor has a fifty-two week low of 2.04 and a fifty-two week high of 13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.17.

In other news, Director David L. Sze purchased 500,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.32 per share, with a total value of 1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,869,014 shares in the company, valued at 32,765,126.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David L. Sze bought 765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.31 per share, with a total value of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David L. Sze bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.32 per share, for a total transaction of 1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,869,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 32,765,126.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,678,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at $15,458,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

