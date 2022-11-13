The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target to $2.75

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KIND. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $3.75 to $2.85 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nextdoor from $2.50 to $2.30 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 4.18.
Nextdoor Trading Up 6.9 %
Shares of KIND stock opened at 2.64 on Wednesday. Nextdoor has a fifty-two week low of 2.04 and a fifty-two week high of 13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.17.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $132,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at $458,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at $15,458,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
