The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €40.50 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($40.50) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($53.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($62.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 7.8 %

SAX stock opened at €47.60 ($47.60) on Thursday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €34.44 ($34.44) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($76.05). The business’s 50-day moving average is €40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

