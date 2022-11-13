The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 607,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 40,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 416,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 87,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 155,125 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 249,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

