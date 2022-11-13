Tiaa Fsb Buys Shares of 3,378 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $455,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.16.
Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $380.21 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
