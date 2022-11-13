Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

