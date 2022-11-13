Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,636,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,642,000 after purchasing an additional 272,990 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,766,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,405,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,788,416 shares of company stock worth $117,322,892 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 4.7 %

Several research firms have commented on BAM. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

