Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after buying an additional 303,911 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,020,000 after buying an additional 412,264 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,912,000 after buying an additional 87,542 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $110.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

