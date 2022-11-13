Tiaa Fsb Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after buying an additional 1,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after purchasing an additional 221,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,907,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 727,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,257,000 after purchasing an additional 106,029 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

