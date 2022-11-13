Tiaa Fsb Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $202,187,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $99,844,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

OTIS opened at $77.37 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.