Tiaa Fsb Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 2,202.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Baxter International by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208,650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Baxter International by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after purchasing an additional 143,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,871,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Baxter International Stock Up 2.1 %

About Baxter International

Baxter International stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

