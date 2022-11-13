Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.14 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,339.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,800 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21,092.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,545 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after acquiring an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,060,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.64.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,527 shares of company stock worth $15,811,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $206.26 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

