Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.35 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,968 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,754,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 24,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after acquiring an additional 377,155 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

