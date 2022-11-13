Tiaa Fsb Invests $1.35 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $438.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.60. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $501.54. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.