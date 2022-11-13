Tiaa Fsb Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.47. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $131.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.