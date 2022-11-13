Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $394.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $703.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.